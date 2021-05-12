CARIBBEAN AGAINST APARTHEID IN PALESTINE: Al Aqsa Mosque Attacks

CAAP condemns the on-going attacks on Palestinians in East Jerusalem at the site of the Al Aqsa Mosque. This is part of the “ethnic cleansing” by the Zionists of Palestinians who have been living in Jerusalem for countless generations, to make way for Zionist Settlers. Over 200 hundred Palestinians have been injured by stun grenades, teargas, and rubber bullets – many of which have been deliberately fired at their eyes, causing maximum injuries.

Lalu Hanuman, Attorney-at-law and Secretary of Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine, said “For over seventy-three years Palestinians have been daily murdered by the forces of Zionism while courageously standing up for their rights to be free from racism, colonialism, occupation, and oppression. All people committed to human rights need to stand with them. We must show solidarity with them, just as we did against apartheid in South Africa. Zionism, like the Ku Klux Klan, is a supremacist racist ideology, Further, CAAP again calls on the Barbadian Government to do the right thing and recognise the State of Palestine, as many of our CARICOM sister states have done“.