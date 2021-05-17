BWA Repairing Burst on a Large-sized Main in Sandy Lane

by Bajan Reporter / May 17th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority is today Monday, May 17th addressing the repair of a burst on a section of the 16-inch main in High Ridge Road, Sandy Lane, St. James. Repair work has begun and is ongoing on this large sized main.

As a result, customers located along Highway 1 between Lazaretto and Limegrove may experience low water pressure or outages while the repair work is being conducted.

The Authority is also today Monday, investigating suspected bursts on mains in the following areas:

  • Providence, Christ Church
  • Spring Hall, St. Lucy

and

  • Isolation Road in St. Andrew. 

Crews are also servicing a leaking valve in Bush Hall, St. Michael and have completed repair of a burst on a main in Edgehill Terrace, St. Thomas.

While the Authority carries out repairs in these areas, residents in the immediate surrounding districts will experience low water pressure or outages.

The Authority will make every effort to assist residents in the affected areas via tanker as a temporary measure and apologizes for the inconvenience these service disruptions may cause.

Comments

