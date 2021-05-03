BWA Introduces 24 Hour Tanker Service

The Barbados Water Authority is working to meet the demand of its customers with the introduction of a 24-hour delivery service for its water tankers.

The process will see the tanker teams continue to assist residents house to house while also refilling Community Tanks around the clock.

Director of Engineering, Charles Leslie, explained that “due to the recent high demand and the fact that the process of delivering water to residents and filling community tanks in some areas can take up to eight hours, almost an entire day, we sought to employ alternative solutions to improve the situation for our customers.”

In addition to the 24-hour delivery service, the Authority is increasing the number of tankers and Community Tanks, he said. “Additional water tankers have been procured with the help of Government and are expected to be added to the fleet by the latter half of May.”

Mr. Leslie confirmed that “these initiatives will assist the BWA in providing a more reliable interim supply in a more sustained and strategic manner.”

As COVID-19 protocols remain in effect, tanker crews will continue to use their personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard themselves and you. Persons are reminded that they must wear their masks when approaching the tankers for assistance and step back while containers are being filled.