Brighton drowning victim’s body washes ashore

by DevilsAdvocate / May 10th, 2021

Officers located the body of Javonne Moise, who went missing at Brighton Beach, St Michael yesterday.

Public Relations Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said Moise’s body was recovered at 8:20 this morning about 50 meters north of the same search area where he was last seen.

Members of the Police Marine Unit, the Coast Guard and other sea bathers conducted a search for Moise yesterday which was postponed at 6:40 p.m. due to poor lighting conditions that came with sunset.

Police say that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, a group of five young men went to the beach and two of them were in the water swimming when one of them got into difficulties and disappeared under the water.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
