Bridgetown US Embassy and Regional Security System Increase Cooperation

by Bajan Reporter / May 28th, 2021

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS Linda Taglialatela and Executive Director of the RSS Captain Errington Shurland recently inked an agreement which will enhance the ability of Eastern Caribbean law enforcement and justice officials to investigate regional criminal actors.

Ambassador Taglialatela thanked Captain Shurland for the RSS's long-standing cooperation with the U.S. Embassy on a wide range of security issues in the region and conveyed to him the importance of their continued cooperation against organized criminal actors.

Ambassador Taglialatela thanked Captain Shurland for the RSS’s long-standing cooperation with the U.S. Embassy on a wide range of security issues in the region and conveyed to him the importance of their continued cooperation against organized criminal actors.

The Letter of Agreement on countering organized and gang related crime provides the framework for the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs to support the RSS and its Member States on law enforcement professionalization, narcotics interdiction, organized crime investigations, and rule of law programs.

The project provides US$1.65 million in additional funding for the RSS.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • All Terrain 2021 May 336x280 1
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 Mompreneur
  • Poster7 120x600