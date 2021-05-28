Bridgetown US Embassy and Regional Security System Increase Cooperation

U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS Linda Taglialatela and Executive Director of the RSS Captain Errington Shurland recently inked an agreement which will enhance the ability of Eastern Caribbean law enforcement and justice officials to investigate regional criminal actors.

The Letter of Agreement on countering organized and gang related crime provides the framework for the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs to support the RSS and its Member States on law enforcement professionalization, narcotics interdiction, organized crime investigations, and rule of law programs.

The project provides US$1.65 million in additional funding for the RSS.