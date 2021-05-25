BRA Starts In-person Tax Clinics at Horatio Cooke Auditorium

by Bajan Reporter / May 25th, 2021

Everyday from Tuesday, May 25 to Monday, May 31, 2021, taxpayers will be able to access free tax filing assistance. This comes as the Barbados Revenue Authority, with the support of the National Union of Public Workers, starts in-person Tax Filing Clinics at the Union’s headquarters in Dalkeith Hill.

With the extended <strong>Personal Income Tax</strong> deadline approaching at the end of this month, persons can receive help with navigating <strong>TAMIS</strong>, resetting passwords, filing their returns and paying tax online. Additionally, assistance is available at the clinics for those persons who are eligible to file the <strong>Reverse Tax Credit</strong>.

All Tax Clinics are scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The public is asked to follow the onsite COVID-19 health and safety protocols which will be in effect.

