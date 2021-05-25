BRA Starts In-person Tax Clinics at Horatio Cooke Auditorium

Everyday from Tuesday, May 25 to Monday, May 31, 2021, taxpayers will be able to access free tax filing assistance. This comes as the Barbados Revenue Authority, with the support of the National Union of Public Workers, starts in-person Tax Filing Clinics at the Union’s headquarters in Dalkeith Hill.

All Tax Clinics are scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The public is asked to follow the onsite COVID-19 health and safety protocols which will be in effect.