BRA Extends Virtual Tax Fair

by Bajan Reporter / May 12th, 2021

With 3 weeks left before the May 31, 2021, Personal Income Tax (PIT) deadline, the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) has extended its virtual tax fair series to assist more taxpayers.

BRA Communications Officer, <strong>Erica Lazare</strong>, explained that the upcoming Zoom sessions would give more persons the opportunity to receive in-depth assistance with navigating TAMIS and filing their returns.

“Our first tax fair in April was well-received and with the PIT deadline extension and the Reverse Tax Credit (RTC) return now available for filing, we saw it fit to host additional workshops to reach even more of the populace.”

As with the previous sessions we will be taking persons through the steps of registering, tax filing, making payments and managing tax debt. Attendees are also greatly benefiting from a question and answer segment,” she added.

The sessions for the RTC are scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and Sunday, May 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The PIT sessions are on Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and Sunday, May 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To register, persons can visit the Events section of the BRA’s website bra.gov.bb or go directly to bra.gov.bb/calendar/132/.

Lazare is also advising the public to visit the Authority’s Instagram and Facebook pages for updates and tips on filing or to reach out to their Contact Centre at 535-ETAX (535-3829) or email bramail@bra.gov.bb for queries.

