BARP appoints New Executive Manager

The Barbados Association of Retired Persons Inc (BARP) just revealed the appointment of Kim Tudor as their Executive Manager.

Miss Tudor with more than two decades of extensive leadership, management and business experience is well known in both the public and private sectors, given her previous roles that focused on the promotion of service excellence.

This is one of the areas she will accentuate at BARP as the organization focuses on enhancing the quality of services it offers to the thousands of Barbadians among its membership and the goal to embrace other seniors into its fold.

President of BARP, Marilyn Rice-Bowen said of Miss Tudor’s appointment, ” I have every confidence in Kim’s ability and commitment to the organization and her desire to work with the Board to help it effectively carry out its mission.

“Her years in leadership positions, whether with the National Initiative for Service Excellence or at the Cave Hill School of Business makes her the ideal person with the right expertise to help BARP serve its members and champion the causes of seniors in Barbados.”

She was chosen after a thorough executive search, lead by a Selection Committee of BARP’s Board, with the help of a leading human resource specialist. Ms Rice-Bowen noted: “In an outstanding field of candidates, Kim stood out as exemplifying BARP’s vision, values and ambitions. Her leadership experience based on her desire to get things done and to inspire staff and members is a perfect fit for the organization.”

Ms. Tudor said she welcomes the opportunity to work with one of the largest membership organizations making a difference in Barbados and deems it an is an honour to work for and advocate on the behalf of seniors. She indicated that she will seek to ensure that BARP continues to be a leader in social change and is a centre of excellence, providing a range of innovative solutions and services.