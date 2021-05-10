Barbados Water Authority Using Non-Potable Water for Clean-up

The Barbados Water Authority will be taking a leaf out of its own guidebook by using non-potable or recycled water as the process of washing down the headquarters, stations and reservoirs which began this weekend.

The BWA confirmed the power washing of these facilities will be done using only non-potable water over a staggered period of time.

This activity is expected to take days to weeks and follows rigorous clean-ups and removal of the dust from the outside areas along with an extensive cleaning of all air-conditioning units and offices on the inside. Now that there is a reduction in the amount of ash in the atmosphere, the wash down with non-potable water will follow.