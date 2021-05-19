Barbadian NGO calls for Palestinian Student Exchange, As Envoy Sobeh plans Regional Familiarisation

The rapacious missile attacks into civilian dominant areas of Palestine has created many divides, such as where the son of an Israeli leader (narrowly dodging corruption charges recently after two run off votes competing against Benny Gantz among at least four other parties) accused Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot of being Switzerland in her neutrality – what did Yair Netanyahu expect? She HAS to be neutral, she doesn’t know who she has to work with in future nor where she may film next…

The brutal carnage which has taken a fiancée, rendered toddlers’ legs like shredded putty among other atrocities recorded the world over, has now rippled into the Caribbean. Yesterday evening Linda Sobeh took time from her Schedule to appeal to regional media to encourage Caribbean leaders to recognise Palestine as a sovereign nation in its own right. The special Zoom briefing was coordinated by the NGO Caribbean Against Apartheid in Palestine, there were over 50 participants from both the USA and the Caribbean – including Barbados, St Vincent, Trinidad and Jamaica.

As usual, the Bajan Reporter was first out of the Q&A starting post… We asked since it was England who started the confusion with the Treaty of Balfour has the Palestinian Authority sought to engage the UK to implement rapprochement with Tel Aviv and smooth ruffled feathers?

She appealed to Barbados to lead the vanguard of a Caribbean wave of recognition that Palestine is a free nation and just as much a party to Human Rights as any other country. Another audience member wanted to know in the midst of the Pandemic if it was easier or more difficult and Sobeh said vaccination was almost more difficult to achieve than regular food and medicine.

He noted it is very difficult for Caribbean people to learn of the Palestinian experience on this part of the world in an impartial manner.

However while her countrymen may have challenges to get an initial jab depending on which prescription employed, she herself is fully vaccinated and professed an intention to tour the region maybe before 2021 concludes. Another question from a Guyanese sounding Islamic is if Hamas militants have been told to dial down their rocket attacks which spur Israeli aggression. The questioner implied Hamas was doing it as a form of pre-Election gimmickry.

The Zoom briefing lasted for slightly over three quarters of an hour, with no one else from the Barbadian media cohort making comment nor query.