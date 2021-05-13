BAC Hires New Quality Assurance Officer

The Barbados Accreditation Council has a new Quality Assurance Officer. Ms Cassandra Earle-Hazell is the latest addition to the team, effective 3 May 2021.

Cassandra holds a Master of Education degree (M.Ed.) in Organisational Management from Endicott College, Massachusetts, USA and a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) in Economics and Accounting from the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus. She served ten (10) years as a teacher in the Business Studies Division of the now Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, which is also her post-secondary alma mater, and has been President of its Alumni since 2017.

Her experience includes managing M & R Incorporated, a dental practice, before working as an independent consultant from 2013. Within that capacity, she provided advice in the areas of Accreditation and developed skills in Moodle LMS, Research & Technical Writing, Diagnostic and Analytical, Design, Planning Conceptual and Decision Making, Facilitating and Delivery of traditional and online training. In addition to her academics and work life, Cassandra is down-to-earth, straightforward, a lover of nature who enjoys the beach, hiking, gardening, baking, and cooking. Cassandra has a heart for human capital development, a passion for life-long learning and continually seeks ways to empower and improve others.

Executive Director Mrs Lisa Gale said, “As we expand our portfolio at the BAC, we are delighted to have Ms Earle-Hazell on our team. Her experience and aptitude is what we are looking for to further augment the Quality Assurance team.”

She added that she is anticipating Ms Earle-Hazell’s contribution as the organization moves to a new phase.