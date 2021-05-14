As Covid-19 Cases Drop, Freewinds Volunteers See the Increase of Action to Stay Safe Crucial

With the number of active cases of Covid-19 on the decline locally it does not mean it is time to relax. In fact, the opposite should be done and taking measures to prevent the increase in positive cases has moved to the top of the list. Sanitization is one of the most effective measures to fight the virus, preventing its spread to anyone else. More and more companies across Aruba realize this and are arming themselves with the equipment, materials and skills to continue to keep Aruba Safe.

Property management and commercial cleaning company, <strong>SOS Manpower</strong>, recently joined the team of business that now have personnel trained in the use of <strong>D7</strong>, the most effective virus and germ killing agent there is anywhere. By making use of the correct tools, materials and techniques, which they were trained on by the Volunteer Ministers of the Freewinds, SOS Manpower staff know that they are able to provide the best service possible to their clients.

D7 or Decon 7, is the strongest agent available on the market today, capable of killing 99.9999 % of all virus and bacteria, including the Corona virus. Professionals world-wide recognize this and know they are providing the very best protection to their clients by making certain of their safety with D7.

Having gone through the theory part of the training a few days earlier it was now time for training in the practical application in sanitization with D7. From preparing the product, following the checklist to ensure nothing was missed, applying D7 and then wiping down after, each of the steps necessary were drilled to expert application.

One of the SOS Manpower staff, Gustavo Niño, had this to say about the Volunteer Ministers and the training that he received: “The discipline that you keep and how you respect the protocols as a team is very impressive, and I’m learning that from you. I feel that the job that you guys are doing is very important because you go everywhere and you contribute everywhere and thanks to this we are reducing drastically the Covid-19 in Aruba.

"<em>I learned a lot, it's a totally new experience for me to disinfect a whole house, but it is very important because disinfecting the entire house results in something good for everybody living there. We need to do this to fight Covid-19</em>."

Mr. Niño went on to say: “No one right now wants to volunteer, but you guys are doing it and this is a total humanitarian job, this is very important and I am the first of your fans!”

SOS Manpower owner,<strong> Mrs. Sonia Langley</strong>, has been so pleased with the training she has requested to train additional staff, which of course the Volunteer Ministers were happy to provide.

For assistance from the Freewinds Volunteer Ministers to get your facilities sanitized, or to receive prevention seminars or training on how to disinfect your work spaces or home, please contact the Deputy Port Captain of the Freewinds by email at susan.lora@freewinds.org or by Signal at +1-727-549-8104 or by cell at 297 747-1613

To find out how you can protect yourself and others, how you can keep your home and place of work safe visit the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center online at www.scientology.org/staywell where all the Stay Well videos and booklets can be seen and copies downloaded, free of charge. All of these materials are available in Spanish, Dutch, English as well as 18 more languages.

