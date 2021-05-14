As Covid-19 Cases Drop, Freewinds Volunteers See the Increase of Action to Stay Safe Crucial

With the number of active cases of Covid-19 on the decline locally it does not mean it is time to relax. In fact, the opposite should be done and taking measures to prevent the increase in positive cases has moved to the top of the list. Sanitization is one of the most effective measures to fight the virus, preventing its spread to anyone else. More and more companies across Aruba realize this and are arming themselves with the equipment, materials and skills to continue to keep Aruba Safe.

D7 or Decon 7, is the strongest agent available on the market today, capable of killing 99.9999 % of all virus and bacteria, including the Corona virus. Professionals world-wide recognize this and know they are providing the very best protection to their clients by making certain of their safety with D7.

One of the SOS Manpower staff, Gustavo Niño, had this to say about the Volunteer Ministers and the training that he received: “The discipline that you keep and how you respect the protocols as a team is very impressive, and I’m learning that from you. I feel that the job that you guys are doing is very important because you go everywhere and you contribute everywhere and thanks to this we are reducing drastically the Covid-19 in Aruba.

Mr. Niño went on to say: “No one right now wants to volunteer, but you guys are doing it and this is a total humanitarian job, this is very important and I am the first of your fans!”

