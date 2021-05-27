Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador Chairs OAS for second time

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Sir Ronald Sanders, has assumed the Presidency of the Permanent Council of the Organization for a second time.

Sir Ronald last served as the President of the Permanent Council in 2016 when the OAS was faced with a financial crisis as well as political issues related to Haiti and Venezuela.

Current political issues with which the 34-nation organization is now faced are public concern over the security situation in Haiti, including rampant kidnappings and surging levels of criminality, fuelled by anti-Government protests.

The Permanent Council will make a decision this week on good offices mission to facilitate a dialogue between all stakeholders that would lead to free and fair elections. Political issues in Nicaragua and El Salvador are also expected to occupy the attention of the Organization.

Sanders had been serving as Vice-Chair of the OAS Permanent Council and assumed the Presidency after the untimely passing of the Ambassador of Paraguay Eliza Ruiz Diaz. Ambassador Sanders said “the best tribute that could be paid to the late President of the Permanent Council is to oversee successfully the challenging agenda before the Permanent Council”.