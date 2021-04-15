Upfield Announces Vegan Menu Collaboration with Movenpick Hotel

Upfield, the world’s largest plant-based consumer goods company, announced a collaboration between Movenpick Hotels & Resorts and its new plant-based brand – Flora Plant.

The two recipes created are the ‘Flora Plant Vegan Apple Tart’ and the ‘Flora Plant Vegan Truffle Pasta’. Both will be available for diners to try from UBK’s menu from April 3rd. This is Flora Plant’s first hospitality partnership in the UAE and is part of a larger initiative from Upfield to support chefs in meeting increasing demands for plant-based options. More of such collaborations with hospitality outlets are set to be announced over the year.

Speaking on the initiative, Upfield MENA’s Head Chef, Chef Marwan Abidaoud, noted; ‘In recent years, many chefs have seen diners looking for varied menu options at their restaurants, whether it is for health reasons such as lactose or gluten intolerance, or a preference to have a vegan or plant-based meal for ethical or environmental reasons. The challenge chefs face is finding suitable ingredients that tick all their diners’ requirements, deliver on taste and at the same time reduce complexities in their kitchens. Using Flora Plant will make it easier for chefs to create a wider variety of plant-based dishes for their diners to enjoy, as these recipes we’ve created with Movenpick show.’

Chef Murugan Thirumalai, Executive Chef, Movenpick JLT Dubai added, “When you are in the foodservice business, you have to be on trend to accommodate customer demands. As veganism or plant-based diet grows over the years, it is important to have a good variety of interesting options for guests. As chefs, we turn this challenge to explore our creativity to find ways and produce great results. Further, we all know the impact the food industry makes in terms of carbon footprint. As a company, Accor Group is committed to contribute to sustainability to help preserve the planet. We are aware that plant-based food consumes significantly less water and land compared to animal produce. Hence, increasing plant-based options in our menus not only allows us to keep up to date with the growing market demand but also gives us the opportunity to contribute to sustainability. As a Chef, I find that personally satisfying.”

Flora Plant Butter and Flora Plant Cream are vegan, dairy free and gluten free with a rich and creamy taste and which consumers can use 1:1 in baking and cooking. It is made with plant-based oils and has no artificial flavors or preservatives.

When compared with dairy, Flora Plant has 50% lower impact on CO2 emissions and it takes half the carbon dioxide, requires two thirds less land and half the water to produce Flora Plant. By making a small switch from dairy, consumers are making the world a better place, while still enjoying the same delicious taste. Flora Plant Butter and Flora Plant Cream also come packaged in 100% FSC certified parchment paper which is plastic-free, making it a more environmentally responsible choice for consumers looking to reduce their imprint on our planet through sustainable foods, without sacrificing taste.

As part of its wider initiative to support the shift to plant-based diets in the UAE, Upfield will also be sponsoring the inaugural vegan category in this year’s Expo Culinaire which holds this April. The event is an annual competition, which for the last 24 years has served as an opportunity for junior chefs to showcase their culinary skills judged by prominent chefs worldwide.