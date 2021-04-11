Three homes lost to City Blaze

by Bajan Reporter / April 10th, 2021

Police from Central Police Station responded to reports of a house fire which occurred about 5:30 pm. on Friday 9th April 2021 at Queen Street, St. Michael. Three houses were destroyed and three others along with a motor car received partial damage.

Three tenders and one tanker along with 19 personnel from the Barbados Fire Service under the command of Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard responded. The fire was extinguished about 7:47 pm.

Personnel from the Barbados Ambulance Service also responded and a number of persons were treated for smoke inhalation.

Comments

