Three homes lost to City Blaze

Police from Central Police Station responded to reports of a house fire which occurred about 5:30 pm. on Friday 9th April 2021 at Queen Street, St. Michael. Three houses were destroyed and three others along with a motor car received partial damage.

S U M M A R Y

Three tenders and one tanker along with 19 personnel from the Barbados Fire Service under the command of Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard responded. The fire was extinguished about 7:47 pm.

Personnel from the Barbados Ambulance Service also responded and a number of persons were treated for smoke inhalation.