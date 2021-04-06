THE VIRTUOSO – Anthony Hopkins, Abbie Cornish, Anson Mount

by Bajan Reporter / April 6th, 2021

Director: Nick Stagliano Writer: James C. Wolf Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Abbie Cornish, Anson Mount

A lonesome stranger, secure, nerves of steel, must track down and kill a rogue Hitman to satisfy an outstanding debt. But the only information he’s been given is a time and location where to find his quarry – 5pm at a rustic diner in the dying town.

No name, no description, nothing. When the assassin arrives there are several possible targets, including the county sheriff. Endangering his life, the assassin embarks on a manhunt to find the Hitman and accomplish his mission. But the danger escalates when the erotic encounters with a local woman threaten to derail his task.

