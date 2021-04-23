SAFETY TIPS FOR BAJANS FROM POLICE DURING CLEANUP OF VOLCANIC ASHFALL

In the aftermath of the Volcanic Eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano and the subsequent ashfall that has impacted Barbados the Royal Barbados Police Force wishes to advise citizens that as they set about the task of cleaning up their surroundings to remain vigilant and observe the following tips:

1. Individuals who own power washers, hoses and other cleaning equipment and supplies, should ensure that they avoid leaving this equipment unattended during use. In addition, after using this equipment, it should be properly secured to prevent theft.

2. Persons who have CCTV surveillance systems installed should conduct a inspection of this equipment to ensure that cameras and wiring have not been compromised due to the ashfall and where possible ensure that they clean any ash or debris from the lenses of the cameras and from any moving parts that may impact the proper function of these cameras.