Rugby Barbados optimistic that team sports will soon restart safely

While expressing disappointment that team sports are not yet allowed, the Executive Committee of the Barbados Rugby Football Union again emphasized safety as their top priority.

This was in response to the latest Government directive, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT (COVID-19) (CURFEW) (NO. 7) DIRECTIVE, 2021, which is in effect until April 11, 2021.

Secretary Malcolm Steel said that the Union is urging all rugby enthusiasts to work on their fitness in preparation for the eventual restart of team sports, whenever this takes place. Plans are afoot to start a Men’s Domestic League tournament when Government regulations permit. With the number of COVID-19 cases trending downward, the rugby community hopes that this safe restart is imminent. The official rugby values are Discipline, Respect, Integrity, Passion and Solidarity. Rugby Barbados works hard to exemplify all these qualities.

Another point of concern is the safe return to in-person school, as the Get Into Rugby (GIR) programme, which focuses on introducing new players to the discipline, has also been suspended. GIR Barbados focuses on primary and secondary schools, with tag tournaments (no contact) being a key part of their activities. In the past, very popular and successful tournaments were the highlights of the school year.

Rugby Barbados is part of the Barbados Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition and supports safe physical exercise as a crucial part of keeping our youth healthy and active.