ROAD SAFETY DURING VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS

Driving on roads affected by volcanic ash poses hazards, irrespective of whether the ash is dry or wet, as traction is reduced, leading to sliding, the faster you are driving.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) is asking motorists to take cognisance of the speed in which they are travelling, on the roads, at this time and implores motorists to drive at a speed below 30 kilometres per hour, especially where there is ash, thus reducing the possibility of sliding and causing accidents.

MTWW thanks motorists for their cooperation.