ROAD SAFETY DURING VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS

by Bajan Reporter / April 15th, 2021

Driving on roads affected by volcanic ash poses hazards, irrespective of whether the ash is dry or wet, as traction is reduced, leading to sliding, the faster you are driving.

MTWW thanks motorists for their cooperation.

MTWW thanks motorists for their cooperation.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) is asking motorists to take cognisance of the speed in which they are travelling, on the roads, at this time and implores motorists to drive at a speed below 30 kilometres per hour, especially where there is ash, thus reducing the possibility of sliding and causing accidents.

MTWW thanks motorists for their cooperation.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280EvaBlue
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • Poster7 120x600