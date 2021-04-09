REACTION TO VOLCANIC ACTIVITY IN ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES BY CHAIR OF CARICOM, DR KEITH ROWLEY – PRIME MINISTER OF TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

CARICOM has mobilised to support St Vincent and the Grenadines as it faces the possibility of an imminent eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Following an evacuation order of the immediate area around the volcano by Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, CARICOM Member States have offered support to house evacuees from the affected area.

CDEMA has activated its regional support operation including the deployment of a specialist to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agency is providing technical assistance to NEMO with Evacuation and Logistics Planning.

The Community stands with the Government and People of St Vincent and the Grenadines in this perilous situation.