Price Increase with Kerosene, Diesel & Gas For April

Barbadian consumers will be paying more for petroleum products, effective midnight, Sunday, April 4.

The retail price of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will increase, in keeping with prices for these products on the international market.

Gasoline will be sold at $3.77 per litre, an increase of 20 cents; the price of diesel will increase by 14 cents and will cost $2.96 per litre. Kerosene will go up by five cents and will be retailed at $1.23 per litre.

The adjusted price of the LPG 100-lb cylinder will be $144.82; the 25-lb cylinder will cost $41.30; the 22-lb cylinder, $36.51, and the 20-lb cylinder, $33.19.

The last price adjustment for LPG was March 14.