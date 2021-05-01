Police seek Hindsbury Rd Missing Girl: 18 year old Jelisa Shanika Clarke

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing 18 year old Jelisa Shanika Clarke, from Deane’s Village, Hindsbury Road, St Michael.

She left the home of her father Leroy Clarke, 42 years, at the same address between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm on Monday 26th April 2021 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jelisa is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has a slim build and a dark complexion. Her hair is dyed blonde and is cut in a low boy cut. She has a round face with a small dark spot on her forehead. She has well-kept eyebrows and wears extensions on her eyelashes. Her eyes, mouth and nose are small but they complement the shape and size of her face. Her nose is pierced once in each nostril. Both ear lobes are pierced multiple times.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jelisa Shanika Clarke, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.