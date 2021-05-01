Police seek Hindsbury Rd Missing Girl: 18 year old Jelisa Shanika Clarke

by DevilsAdvocate / April 30th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating missing 18 year old Jelisa Shanika Clarke, from Deane’s Village, Hindsbury Road, St Michael.

She left the home of her father Leroy Clarke, 42 years, at the same address between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm on Monday 26th April 2021 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Jelisa is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has a slim build and a dark complexion. Her hair is dyed blonde and is cut in a low boy cut. She has a round face with a small dark spot on her forehead. She has well-kept eyebrows and wears extensions on her eyelashes. Her eyes, mouth and nose are small but they complement the shape and size of her face. Her nose is pierced once in each nostril. Both ear lobes are pierced multiple times.

She walks with her back slightly bent forward. She speaks in a polite manner with a Barbadian accent. Her clothing is currently unknown.

She walks with her back slightly bent forward. She speaks in a polite manner with a Barbadian accent. Her clothing is currently unknown.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jelisa Shanika Clarke, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • IMG 20210430 WA0013
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • Poster7 120x600