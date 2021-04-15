Police on Lookout for 21 year old NICHOLAS ANDRE McINTOSH from Sergeant St

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is NICHOLAS ANDRE MCINTOSH, 21 years, of Sargeant Street, St John who is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of serious matters. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of NICHOLAS ANDRE MCINTOSH is asked to contact the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department at telephone number 419-1737 District F/Belleplaine Police Station at telephone number 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.