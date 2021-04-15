Police on Lookout for 21 year old NICHOLAS ANDRE McINTOSH from Sergeant St

by DevilsAdvocate / April 15th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is NICHOLAS ANDRE MCINTOSH, 21 years, of Sargeant Street, St John who is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of serious matters. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

NICHOLAS ANDRE MCINTOSH is of dark complexion and slim build. He has a flat forehead, small ears, small brown eyes, a bulbous nose and thick mouth.

NICHOLAS ANDRE MCINTOSH is of dark complexion and slim build. He has a flat forehead, small ears, small brown eyes, a bulbous nose and thick mouth.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of NICHOLAS ANDRE MCINTOSH is asked to contact the Northern Division Criminal Investigations Department at telephone number 419-1737 District F/Belleplaine Police Station at telephone number 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280EvaBlue
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • Poster7 120x600