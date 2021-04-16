PANDEMIC OF PERFORMANCE: A TRANSFORMATIVE INITIATIVE THROUGH INNOVATION & CREATIVITY

ReThink in collaboration with the University for Peace established by the General Assembly of the United Nations, will host a series of entrepreneurial, branding and inspirational webinars from April 21st through May 12th 2021, titled “Pandemic of Performance“, a regional initiative aimed at providing broad based support to those individuals and small businesses most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pandemic of Performance initiative is being gifted to the region and will be freely accessible to the public through an online registration that will allow participants to access the various courses live via – https://www.intangience.com/pandemic-of-performance

The initiative is led by iconic thinkers in innovation, inspiration and entrepreneurial development and provides insights into the unique ways in which individuals can explore how to turn adversity into personal and professional advancement.

· Dr. Tal Ben Shahar – Best-selling author, Harvard University Professor & Expert on positivity and happiness

· Dr. Guila Kessous – UNESCO Ambassador of Art and certified Harvard University Coach

· Rich Braden – Lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business

· Mohit Mukherjee – Co-Founder University for Peace, Centre for Executive Education, established by the General Assembly of the United Nations

· Ernie Ross – Innovator of Intangience branding methodology, certified and validated by the University for Peace, Centre for Executive Education.

This transformative public initiative begins on April 21st, International Day of Innovation and Creativity.

Please register early through intangience.com to be a part of this enriching and enlightening initiative.