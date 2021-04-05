Orange Sky’s 25th Anniversary Show electrifies an international audience

by Bajan Reporter / April 5th, 2021

Twin Island Republic Rockers Orange Sky recently commemorated 25 years as a musical unit in fine style with a high quality virtual production presented by Carib Beer.

Nigel Rojas remains forever grateful to Carib and all who championed the band over the years and for this monumental anniversary event

By all accounts the event was well received by an audience of music fans which spanned several countries and time zones.

The Carib-powered event was streamed virtually via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and garnered a truly positive response from both new and foundation Orange Sky supporters who logged on from locations such as the USA, UK, Canada, St. Lucia and naturally Trinidad & Tobago.

During the anniversary concert, fans showed love and appreciation for the musical stylings of Orange Sky’s members Nigel Rojas, Nicholas Rojas, Dax Cartar and Dion Camacho as they took viewers on a nostalgic journey with some of their classic musical gems which include ‘Alone’, ‘Escape’, ‘Real Love’, ‘Beautiful Day’ and ‘Vitamin G’.

In honour of this 25th anniversary milestone and as a special treat to their long-time supporters, the veteran Caribbean Rock ensemble has curated a special music compilation of their hit songs and fan favourites from the last 25 years and 7 albums dubbed ‘The Best of Orange Sky 25th Anniversary‘ which can be purchased via www.orangeskymusic.com.

Additionally at last Saturday’s virtual anniversary extravaganza, Orange Sky previewed its upcoming album entitled ‘Strange Days’ and performed a few new tracks from it e.g. ‘Free’, ‘Pick It Up’ & ‘Crazy’.

Strange Days which was written during the pandemic period, is due for release in June 2021 and is described as hard-hitting music for everyone.

Regarding the new album lead vocalist and guitarist Nigel Rojas elaborated, ‘It’s us going back to our Rock roots while paying respect to the masters. So expect some no apologies, bare-knuckled Rock and Roll, in our signature Orange Sky style of course. Strange Days was written in heavy times and so it’s heavy, spirited, vociferous and is best played loud!’

The Orange Sky frontman also expressed gratitude to all who championed the band over the years and for this monumental anniversary event, ‘We want to thank our friends, fans for the love and support throughout the years and especially those who are still here today…We Love You!

