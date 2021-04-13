One of Two Wanted Men in Custody: Rasheed Kamalh Prescod

The man who was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on March 23rd, 2021 in connection with investigations into a number of serious criminal matters is in custody.

The Royal Barbados Police Force would like to thank the general public and the media for their assistance relative to this matter.

We look forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.