One of Two Wanted Men in Custody: Rasheed Kamalh Prescod

by DevilsAdvocate / April 13th, 2021

The man who was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on March 23rd, 2021 in connection with investigations into a number of serious criminal matters is in custody.

He is<strong> Rasheed Kamalh Prescod</strong> whose last known addresses were Arthur Seat, St. Thomas and Bartlett's Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church.

He is Rasheed Kamalh Prescod whose last known addresses were Arthur Seat, St. Thomas and Bartlett’s Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church.

The Royal Barbados Police Force would like to thank the general public and the media for their assistance relative to this matter.

We look forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280EvaBlue
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen