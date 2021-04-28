Official reaction from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, re: news of Donville Inniss’ sentencing

It is a sad day but we trust that this development today brings this unfortunate episode closer to closure.

We live in an era where governance and where accountability matter. It is a lesson for all of us, whether elected or appointed.

There must be a recognition that our commitment to serve people is a solemn one. We act not in our own interest but on behalf of others. What is the take away from this? That our duty and focus must always be to serve people – and in THEIR interest, not that of those of us who come to serve.

It is truly an unfortunate moment. And I hope that we can soon put it behind us.