NCSA Clients benefit from Care Packages

by Bajan Reporter / April 30th, 2021

Some clients of The National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA), have received female care packages from The Lady Box Project.

The presentation of the packages was done recently, as the NCSA continues its drive to ensure that clients can get basic supplies during this time.

The Lady Box Project is a non-profit organization that seeks to ensure that women and girls have access to safe, hygienic sanitary products and can manage their periods with dignity. In so doing the mission of the project is in part, to reduce the burden of period poverty, where females, particularly those facing economic deprivation, have challenges affording and accessing essential menstrual hygiene products.

Senator the Dr Crystal Haynes of The Lady Box Project commended the work of the NCSA in its quest to helping its clients and those in need. She says the box which contains women’s hygiene products and other essentials, and will go a long way in helping women.

The handing over of the boxes took place at The Barbados Council of The Disabled. Manager of the NCSA <strong>Betty Hunte</strong> in accepting said not only was the council happy for the help they have been receiving in aid of the clients, but also pleased with the response from the recipients.

The handing over of the boxes took place at The Barbados Council of The Disabled. Manager of the NCSA Betty Hunte in accepting said not only was the council happy for the help they have been receiving in aid of the clients, but also pleased with the response from the recipients.

She used the opportunity to present Senator Haynes a copy of a report on the focus group of deaf females, which was prepared and presented to The Barbados Council of The Disabled on an earlier occasion.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280EvaBlue
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • Poster7 120x600