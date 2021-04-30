NCSA Clients benefit from Care Packages

Some clients of The National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA), have received female care packages from The Lady Box Project.

The presentation of the packages was done recently, as the NCSA continues its drive to ensure that clients can get basic supplies during this time.

The Lady Box Project is a non-profit organization that seeks to ensure that women and girls have access to safe, hygienic sanitary products and can manage their periods with dignity. In so doing the mission of the project is in part, to reduce the burden of period poverty, where females, particularly those facing economic deprivation, have challenges affording and accessing essential menstrual hygiene products.

Senator the Dr Crystal Haynes of The Lady Box Project commended the work of the NCSA in its quest to helping its clients and those in need. She says the box which contains women’s hygiene products and other essentials, and will go a long way in helping women.

She used the opportunity to present Senator Haynes a copy of a report on the focus group of deaf females, which was prepared and presented to The Barbados Council of The Disabled on an earlier occasion.