Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy reopen Fish Markets

by Bajan Reporter / April 19th, 2021

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy (MMABE) wishes to advise that Fish markets across the island will be reopened effective Monday 19th April 2021.

However, please note the following two exceptions. Bridgetown Fish Market will open on Tuesday April 20, 2021 and Payne’s Bay Fish Market will remain closed until further notice.

The markets will be open to the public from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Mondays through Saturdays.

Revised protocols will be in place to ensure the proper safety standards are met in the markets.

Additionally, the Ministry reminds both public and fisherfolk to continue practising all COVID-19 protocols as directed.

