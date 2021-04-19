LOOKING FOR NURSE WHO ATTENDED FATAL ACCIDENT AT BALLS, CHRIST CHURCH ON 6TH FEBRUARY 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is continuing investigations into accident which occurred on Saturday the 6th of February 2021 about 07:00 am. along the ABC Highway in the area of Balls, Christ Church. This accident resulted in the death of pedal cyclist Ezra Moseley.

At that time of the incident, medical assistance was rendered by a nurse in uniform who remained at the scene until the arrival of a medical doctor.

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking to identify that nurse and is asking her to dial the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311 urgently.