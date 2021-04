JetBlue authorized to fly Newark-Puerto Plata

Dominican Republic’s Civil Aviation Board (JAC) cleared JetBlue to operate five flights per week on the Newark (EWR)-Puerto Plata (POP) route.

This flight will be in addition to the United Airlines flight that operates three times a week on the same frequency.

The JAC also authorized Avianca flights from MedellĂ­n, Colombia (MDE) to Punta Cana (PUJ).