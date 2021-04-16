#ICYMI? Cleanup requires 1,500 extra hands (Infographics)
Barbados’ national cleanup campaign is about to get bigger.
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley revealed yesterday she would be upsizing the complement from the Ministry of Transport and Works which has been hard at work the past four days, by hiring around 1 500 temporary workers to hit the highways and secondary roads in the coming week.
The Ministry of Transport and Works will also be doing its due diligence to make sure that it can procure the tools and equipment to get the job done.
Several construction companies have already been assigned to complete the special cleanup required at Grantley Adams International Airport and the Bridgetown Port Inc in the coming days.
During a national press briefing at the airport yesterday, Mottley said priority work would be done to have commercial airlift return to Barbados within the next 48 or 72 hours, once there was not another shower of ash from the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent on the island. (Courtesy both BT and Nation Publishing)