#ICYMI? Cleanup requires 1,500 extra hands (Infographics)

Barbados’ national cleanup campaign is about to get bigger.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley revealed yesterday she would be upsizing the complement from the Ministry of Transport and Works which has been hard at work the past four days, by hiring around 1 500 temporary workers to hit the highways and secondary roads in the coming week.

The Ministry of Transport and Works will also be doing its due diligence to make sure that it can procure the tools and equipment to get the job done.

While applauding all Barbadians for their role in helping to drive the number of positive cases down, Bostic warned that though he is pleased with the efforts so far he remained very cautious. The Health & Wellnesss Minister reported on Thursday that of the 562 tests conducted the day before there were nine new positive cases – three males and six females. Eight people were released from isolation on Thursday. Colonel Bostic expressed concern at a recently discovered “cluster” of COVID-19 cases at a church in the north of the island, saying this was indicative of individuals refusing to follow the protocols.

Mottley told journalists that the island would always be at risk from ash fall given the structure of the Vincentian volcano and how it erupts. It is for this reason that Mottley stressed the need for a new emergency management plan that included ashfall. Mottley did not give any indication how soon such a plan would be put in place.





Several construction companies have already been assigned to complete the special cleanup required at Grantley Adams International Airport and the Bridgetown Port Inc in the coming days.

During a national press briefing at the airport yesterday, Mottley said priority work would be done to have commercial airlift return to Barbados within the next 48 or 72 hours, once there was not another shower of ash from the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent on the island. (Courtesy both BT and Nation Publishing)