Have you seen Damian Rico Hunte?

by DevilsAdvocate / April 13th, 2021

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a wanted man. He is Damian Rico Hunte, alias “Roots” of Clapham Heights, Saint Michael who is wanted for questioning in connection with a number of serious matters. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

<strong>Damian Hunte</strong> is 5 feet 8 inches tall, dark complexion and of slim build. He has a broad nose, normal ears, broad mouth and thick lips.

He has a number of tattoos including a cross between his eyebrows, the word ‘OUTLAW‘ an image of a firearm on his left forearm, the word “RICO” on his right forearm, the letters “R.I.P” on right arm and the word “UNDERGROUND” on his left arm.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Damian Rico Hunte then you’re asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at Telephone number 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

