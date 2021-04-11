Guyanese national gunned down in cold blood on Sugar Hill

Police at the District F/Belleplaine Police Station, are investigating the most recent murder of a male Guyanese national identified as 22 year old Tamesh Ramdass, from Sugar Hill, St. Joseph which occurred on Friday 9th April 2021 along Sugar Hill Road, Sugar Hill, St Joseph.

Circumstances

A group of men were liming in the area when at least two other men passed by and opened fire on them. The deceased fell to the ground where he was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the District F/Belleplaine Police Station at 433-1540, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or your nearest Police Station.