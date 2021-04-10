Fish Markets Across Barbados close early due to Volcanic Ashfall

by Bajan Reporter / April 10th, 2021

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy is alerting the public how Fish markets across the island will close with immediate effect for today – Saturday 10th April 2021.

The Ministry is taking this step due to the Advisory from the Barbados Meteorological Services concerning Volcanic Ashfall and minimising any effects as a result, the Ministry also reminds everyone to continue following the COVID-19 protocols as directed.

