Fish Markets Across Barbados close early due to Volcanic Ashfall

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy is alerting the public how Fish markets across the island will close with immediate effect for today – Saturday 10th April 2021.

The Ministry is taking this step due to the Advisory from the Barbados Meteorological Services concerning Volcanic Ashfall and minimising any effects as a result, the Ministry also reminds everyone to continue following the COVID-19 protocols as directed.