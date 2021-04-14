Emergency Shutdown of Hope Desalination Plant in the North

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform that there has been an emergency shutdown of the Hope Desalination Plant in St. Lucy.

This plant has been taken out of service to allow for urgent maintenance including the necessary change of filters and membranes within the facility. The recent ash falls have also made the need to clean all of the infrastructure even more critical.

The extensive work being carried out at this location is anticipated to last until Sunday 18th April, 2021.

While the facility is offline, customers in some northern districts will be impacted by the loss of pipe-borne water as some of the Authority’s systems in the north experience low water levels.

The Authority will try its best to assist residents of these areas via water tanker in the interim.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience the emergency shutdown of this facility has caused.