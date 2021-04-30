BWA to Make Connections at Parish Land, St. Philip

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents of St. Philip that it will be making connections at Parish Land between 10 am and 4 pm on Friday, April 30th.

As a result, residents and businesses located between Parish Land and Pollard Land may suffer low pressure or water outages during this time. Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this work on Friday, April 30th may cause.