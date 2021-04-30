BWA to Make Connections at Parish Land, St. Philip

by Bajan Reporter / April 30th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents of St. Philip that it will be making connections at Parish Land between 10 am and 4 pm on Friday, April 30th.

As a result, residents and businesses located between Parish Land and Pollard Land may suffer low pressure or water outages during this time. Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this work on Friday, April 30th may cause.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280EvaBlue
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • Poster7 120x600