BWA Making Adjustments to its Distribution Network in Christ Church

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise residents of Wilcox Ridge in Christ Church that work will be carried out in the area over the next two and a half weeks to improve the water distribution system.

Personnel from the Authority will begin preparatory work since yesterday Wednesday, April 7th. The work includes the installation of new mains, and will be conducted between 9am and 5pm on weekdays only and is expected to last until Friday, April 23rd.

Motorists travelling along Wilcox Ridge, east of the Industrial Estate and west of Gibbons Terrace, are asked to reduce their speed and proceed with caution when traversing the area.