BWA Limiting Work To Emergencies Until Further Notice

In light of the prevailing conditions being experienced across the island, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise that its crews will only be addressing absolute emergencies effective Saturday 10th April until further notice.

The Barbados Water Authority also informs that it has no plans to shut off the water supply across the island.

The Authority operates a water distribution network which is a closed system. This means that our infrastructure is not exposed or vulnerable to any ash fall being experienced.