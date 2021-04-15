BWA Addressing Bursts on Large-sized Mains in Oistins and Trents

by Bajan Reporter / April 15th, 2021

The Barbados Water Authority is today Wednesday, April 14th addressing a burst on a section of the 16-inch main in Trents in St. James. Work has begun to repair this large sized main.

As a result, customers located between Porters and Carlton may experience low water pressure or outages later in the day today.

The Authority has also today Wednesday, just completed repair of bursts on a 12-inch main in Oistins and a 4-inch in Ealing Park South both in Christ Church.

The BWA also reminds the public that it has been forced to stop pumping from some of its facilities in the north because of low reservoir levels.

The Authority will continue to make every effort to assist residents in the affected districts via tanker as a temporary measure. Customers are advised that there will be delays due to heavy demand.

The Barbados Water Authority apologizes for the inconvenience these service disruptions have caused.

