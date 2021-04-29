Bridgetown Global Shapers show support to those affected by La Soufrière eruption in St Vincent

The Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub has donated necessary water supplies in aid of Vincentians affected by the La Soufrière volcanic eruption with a donation to the Department of Emergency Management (DEM).

Curator of the Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub Camille Wiltshire expressed: “When we heard the call for donations for our Vincentian brothers and sisters we knew we had to assist in some way. It was clear that there was an immediate need for water as it’s a basic necessity so we focused our efforts there and were able to contribute twenty-one cases of bottled water on short notice. I’m grateful to our members who came onboard quickly and gave freely. I would also like to thank Bajan Pure for working with us on this initiative and assisting us logistically, as well as the Department of Emergency Management who accepted the donations and will transport them to the Coast Guard to be delivered to St. Vincent. Since last year, the Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub has completed four drives in all as we also helmed three food drives for the HIV Food Bank here in Barbados following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to our own projects, we are happy to support local charities and departments where necessary as much as we can.”

The Global Shapers – Bridgetown Hub is a registered charity in Barbados and a member of the Global Shapers Community.

The Global Shapers Community is a network of city-based Hubs developed and led by young leaders who want to develop their leadership potential towards serving society by undertaking local projects to improve their communities.

It is also one of several multi-stakeholder communities at the World Economic Forum.