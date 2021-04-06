Barbados Celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. has announced that the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) will be celebrated this year in Barbados with a Zumba event that will be broadcasted live on CBC TV 8 on Saturday, April 10 at 4 pm. Previously IDSDP was observed through a fun day of sporting competition between the youth of local communities.

The official day is marked around the world on April 6, however, Chairman of the local IDSDP Committee, Erskine Simmons said that the BOA saw an opportunity to capitalize on the audience that was already drawn to the CBC stay at home parties.

“The stay-at-home parties encouraged audiences to log on to Zoom and dance along to DJ music. We are asking Barbadians to do the same thing, but instead of dance it will be Zumba and we will be bringing messages throughout the program that promote sport and peace, which are welcomed given the troubling period we are now facing,” Simmons said.