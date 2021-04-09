Bajans must note how Directive (No. 8) takes effect from Monday 12th April 2021

During yesterday evening’s Press conference, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley inadvertently stated that the new COVID-19 Directive, which further relaxes measures that were implemented to contain the spread of the virus, will take effect from April 11, 2021.

Therefore, Barbadians should be aware they should continue to observe all protocols contained in the current Directive until Midnight Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Office apologises for any inconvenience this error might have caused.