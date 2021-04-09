Bajans must note how Directive (No. 8) takes effect from Monday 12th April 2021

by Bajan Reporter / April 9th, 2021

During yesterday evening’s Press conference, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley inadvertently stated that the new COVID-19 Directive, which further relaxes measures that were implemented to contain the spread of the virus, will take effect from April 11, 2021.

In fact, the new <strong>Directive (No. 8)</strong>, which will be available to the public shortly, takes effect from Monday 12<sup>th</sup> April 2021, as the current Directive (No. 7) expires at midnight on Sunday 11<sup>th</sup> April 2021.

In fact, the new Directive (No. 8), which will be available to the public shortly, takes effect from Monday 12th April 2021, as the current Directive (No. 7) expires at midnight on Sunday 11th April 2021.

Therefore, Barbadians should be aware they should continue to observe all protocols contained in the current Directive until Midnight Sunday.

This means that for churches, the current limits will remain in place this coming Sunday.

This means that for churches, the current limits will remain in place this coming Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Office apologises for any inconvenience this error might have caused.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280EvaBlue
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen