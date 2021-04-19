Alleged Stabbing in Pleasant Hall Land, St Matthias – Police seek Witnesses

Officers from Hastings-Worthing Police Station are investigating the most recent murder.

He sustained a number of puncture wounds about his body, at least one other person was also injured and was sent off to QEH with non- life threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for any information pertaining to this incident. Contact the Hastings-Worthing Station at either 430-7614/7615 Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers 1 800 8477