Alleged Stabbing in Pleasant Hall Land, St Matthias – Police seek Witnesses

by DevilsAdvocate / April 19th, 2021

Officers from Hastings-Worthing Police Station are investigating the most recent murder.

The altercation unfolded around 6:40 pm on Sunday 18th April 2021 at Pleasant Hall Land, St. Matthias, Christ Church. Deceased is 28 year old <strong>TREMAINE KEMAR SCHAVOR HINDS</strong> from #17 Pleasant Hall Land, St. Matthias, Ch. Ch.

The altercation unfolded around 6:40 pm on Sunday 18th April 2021 at Pleasant Hall Land, St. Matthias, Christ Church. Deceased is 28 year old TREMAINE KEMAR SCHAVOR HINDS from #17 Pleasant Hall Land, St. Matthias, Ch. Ch.

He sustained a number of puncture wounds about his body, at least one other person was also injured and was sent off to QEH with non- life threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for any information pertaining to this incident. Contact the Hastings-Worthing Station at either 430-7614/7615 Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers 1 800 8477

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • 336x280EvaBlue
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • Poster7 120x600