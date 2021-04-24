Al Habtoor Motors Ramadan promotion assures perfect peace of mind for Mitsubishi customers
Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, lines up an exciting array of benefits for Mitsubishi SUV customers during the Holy Month. The Ramadan offer promises a rewarding drive with Mitsubishi – the best value Japanese vehicles with a hassle free drive until Ramadan 2022.
Furthermore, all vehicles come with Free Insurance, Free Registration, Free Service and Free Fuel for one year.
“Ramadan is an extraordinary time of the year for our customers, and this year we are going the extra mile to make it an enriching experience. With the current situation, we wanted our customers to enjoy their drive rather than worry about repayments,” said Nassib Nassar, GM Marketing – Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi.