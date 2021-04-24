Al Habtoor Motors Ramadan promotion assures perfect peace of mind for Mitsubishi customers

Al Habtoor Motors, the official distributor of Mitsubishi in the UAE, lines up an exciting array of benefits for Mitsubishi SUV customers during the Holy Month. The Ramadan offer promises a rewarding drive with Mitsubishi – the best value Japanese vehicles with a hassle free drive until Ramadan 2022.

Furthermore, all vehicles come with Free Insurance, Free Registration, Free Service and Free Fuel for one year.