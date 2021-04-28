AG of Barbados remains Non-Committal over Decision handed down for ex-DLP Cabinet Minister
I don’t think that I can usefully comment on the outcome of the criminal proceedings brought against Mr Inniss. The imposition of the penalty, as in our own judicial System, is entirely a matter for the US courts. That court heard the charges, presided over the case and listened to the mitigation.
It is the only body that could make a determination of the appropriate penalty.
I can only say that it now brings to an end this sad episode in Barbadian history, and there are important lessons to be learned by persons in and out of public life.