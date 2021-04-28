AG of Barbados remains Non-Committal over Decision handed down for ex-DLP Cabinet Minister

I don’t think that I can usefully comment on the outcome of the criminal proceedings brought against Mr Inniss. The imposition of the penalty, as in our own judicial System, is entirely a matter for the US courts. That court heard the charges, presided over the case and listened to the mitigation.

It is the only body that could make a determination of the appropriate penalty.