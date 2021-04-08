A DUST HAZE ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS

This alert message is valid from 6 AM Thursday, 8th April, 2021 and will be UPDATED at 6 PM 8th April, 2021 or sooner if conditions warrant.

A dust-haze advisory is issued when dust haze has already or is forecast to reduce visibility to between 5 to 10km within 36 hours.

Hazard Info

Significant Sahara Dust outbreak (affecting/expected to) affect the island and marine area.

Key Message(s):

– Residents and visitors should be aware of some slight reduction to visibility due to dust haze

– Persons with respiratory issues or allergies should ensure that they travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed medications.

– Marine users should monitor the situation closely, along with the forecast for any further deterioration.