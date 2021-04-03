A Conversation About the Urgency To Introduce Front-of-Package Warning Labeling in the Caribbean, Wednesday 7th April, 2021, 11am – 12:30 pm

Webinar: NOW MORE THAN EVER: A Conversation About the Urgency To Introduce Front-of-Package Warning Labeling in the Caribbean

Wednesday 7 April, 2021

11am-12.30pm AST

Register here

CARICOM Members States are currently in the final stages of voting on the adoption of the Final Draft CARICOM Regional Standard for Specification for labelling of pre-packaged foods (FDCRS 5:2010). Following a 3-year extensive multi-stakeholder consultative process the resulting FDCRS 5:2010 meets the highest level of scientific rigor based on the inclusion of the octagon-shaped front-of-package warning labels (FOPWL) indicating when a product is “HIGH IN” one or more critical nutrients (such as sugars, sodium, or fats), and the PAHO nutrient profile model to inform the thresholds that define when these critical nutrients are in excess. Mounting international independent research including a recent study from Jamaica, supports the octagonal FOPWL as the most effective nutritional front-of-package labelling system to allow consumers of all socioeconomic levels to quickly, easily and correctly identify processed and ultra-processed packaged products high in sugars, fats and/or salt, which are linked to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), overweight and obesity.

The webinar, A Conversation About the Urgency to Introduce Front-of-Package Warning Labeling in the Caribbean, will layout the public health arguments for the octagonal ‘High In’ model and the PAHO Nutrient Profile model. Experts from regional public health institutions, academia and civil society will present compelling evidence on the urgency to seize this unique opportunity to introduce octagonal warning labels as a key policy tool of a comprehensive approach to address NCDs, overweight and obesity, that will help Caribbean people make healthier choices for better health.

Register here