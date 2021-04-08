8 Lucky Players win with The Barbados Lottery’s Mega 6 and Double Draw Games

Eight lucky players are now celebrating considerable wins with The Barbados Lottery’s Mega 6 and Double Draw games. The winners – five males and three females – walked away with wins totaling $672,003.

McNeil Holdip raked in two dollars more than Rodney Lashley earning $50,002 and $50,000 respectively, while a payout of $28,000 went to Sean Armstrong. Juliette Thompson claimed a total of $25,001 while Ailene Brathwaite and Rono Babb equally enjoyed a $25,000 victory in the games. Shenika Greaves won $14,000.

This is not Davis’ first major win. He previously won $270,000 in the Double Draw game. He says he has been playing most of The Barbados Lottery’s games for over 30 years. He purchased his winning Mega 6 ticket from The Barbados Lottery’s Retail agent Pat at Six Roads, St. Philip.

As can be expected, Davis is feeling “great” about his big win and says he will use some of it to pay bills.

The $50,002 winner bought his winning ticket at SAWH in Bank Hall. He encourages other persons to “keep on playing. Once you have a ticket, you have a chance.”

Another devoted player, Rodney Lashley, stated that he has been playing the Double Draw game since its inception. “I always buy 6 Spot for four draws,” he said. The $50,000 winner said he intended to do a lot with his winnings but did not go into details.

Meanwhile, Sean Armstrong has good reason to celebrate as this is his second win of $28,000 with Double Draw. He plans on saving his winnings.

After just playing Double Draw for two months, Juliette Thompson has pocketed winnings of $25,001. She says she will use it to complete the construction of her house. She selected her winning numbers randomly when she purchased her ticket at PJ’s Variety in Byde’s Hill, St. George recently.

Rono Babb, who won $25,000, revealed that he had previously won $2,800 with Double Draw. He advises others to “keep trying. Someday your chance will come.” He will be using his winnings to pay his bills.

Another $25,000 winner, Ailene Brathwaite, who has been playing Double Draw for four years, will also use her payout to settle bills.

Shenika Greaves who secured a $14,000 win, has previously won $25,000 with Double Draw. She says she has been playing the game for over ten years.

Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager at The Barbados Lottery congratulated the eight lucky winners. “We celebrate with each of these players,” he stated. “Their wins have proven that playing with The Barbados Lottery gives them a chance at achieving their goals. We wish for them the very best with their earnings and many more wins in the near future.”