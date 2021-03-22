Wider for the Rider (Barbados)

by Bajan Reporter / March 22nd, 2021

#Police at #Oistins Police Station are carrying out investigations into the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred about 5:35 pm on Friday, March 12, 2021, along Maxwell Main Road, Christ Church involving a motor car and a pedal cyclist.

The pedal cyclist who received head injuries was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries. Investigations into the collision are ongoing.

The pedal cyclist who received head injuries was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries. Investigations into the collision are ongoing.

Any person who may have witnessed or may have any information surrounding the circumstances leading up to this collision is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Loteria STILL looking for winner mega 6 barbados copy 336x280
  • 336x280 Evablue 2021 Free Quote
  • Southpaw Grafix 2021 March Pause
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen