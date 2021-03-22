Wider for the Rider (Barbados)

#Police at #Oistins Police Station are carrying out investigations into the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred about 5:35 pm on Friday, March 12, 2021, along Maxwell Main Road, Christ Church involving a motor car and a pedal cyclist.

Any person who may have witnessed or may have any information surrounding the circumstances leading up to this collision is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.